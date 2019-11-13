Gabrielle Union Shares Intimate Way Dwyane Wade Shows His Love: He ‘Bathed Me’ In Bubble Bath

Gabrielle Union opened up about the sweet gestures her husband Dwyane Wade does for her to keep their romance alive, including bathing her after a long hard day, in a new interview with ‘People’.

Gabrielle Union, 47, may just have the sweetest husband in the world! The actress recently gushed about her man, Dwyane Wade, 37, in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue and admitted that one of the ways he helps to keep their passion and love strong is by making her feel appreciated by running bubble baths and even taking the time to bathe her! The brunette beauty opened up about how he surprised her with this sweet gesture after she recently came home from a long day at work. “He had run this bubble bath and then bathed me,” she told the outlet. “It was strangely therapeutic and erotic and sweet and sexy. He was so nurturing. It was all interesting and sweet.”

In addition to relaxing bubble baths, Gabrielle admitted that the way she and Dwyane keep their marriage a great one is by regularly going on date nights and getaways. Dwyane is also good about graciously giving gifts to his wife and making it a family affair whenever he can. “He sends flowers from the whole family,” she explained. “It’s just, we were thinking about you and we appreciate you and we’re grateful for you. It’s always the sweetest, right-on-time delivery.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane have been married since 2014 and share daughter Kaavia, who they had via surrogate last year. Dwyane also has three sons, including Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5, from previous relationships. When they aren’t spending time with their kids, they’re enjoying time as a couple. One of their most recent getaways was a trip to Greece this past summer. “Greece was pretty sexy this year,” Gabrielle admitted about their vacation.

“We wanted to go on an adventure by ourselves, kind of kick off our summer.”

“We like to reconnect, and we did that,” Dwyane added. “We got opportunity to get in the water, take a helicopter ride over Greece. It was beautiful.”