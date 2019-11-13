Eileen Davidson’s Fans Beg Her To Return To ‘RHOBH’ After She’s Spotted Filming With Current Cast

Eileen was a series regular on ‘RHOBH’ between seasons 5 and 7 — and fans have been praying for her return ever since!

Could Eileen Davidson, 60, be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? The actress was spotted filming with the ladies at Kyle Richards‘ fundraiser on Nov. 10, where she snapped a pic with BFF Lisa Rinna, 56, and cast member Erika Girardi, 48. “So much fun catching up with these gorgeous girls last night!” Eileen captioned the selfie, which appeared to be taken by Lisa. “Thank you @kylerichards18 for a fantastic evening raising money for @childrensla !!! And thank you @brendarippee for the fabulous beautification!” Brandi Glanville, 46, Kim Richards, 55, and Faye Resnick, 62, also appeared to be in attendance at the bash.

Eileen originally joined the series alongside fellow soap star Lisa Rinna back in season 5. She stayed on as a full-time cast member until season 7, moving to a guest star in season 8. Her decision to leave Housewives wasn’t without controversy, as Lisa Vanderpump claimed Eileen was fired from the show — which Eileen later denied. She did, however, confirm that producers made the decision to demote her from a full-time housewife to a friend which later influenced her decision to leave on her own accord. “Mmm @eileen_davidson At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it,” Lisa later tweeted. Drama!

Fans immediately started begging for Eileen to return to the series, with @mollystanton writing, “Come back to rhobh!! We need you!” and @supjonty adding, “You NEED to comeback to the show you’re so so so missed my all of the fans!” Erika Girardi even jumped in, writing “We miss you Eileen! 💕” Others noticed her sexy look for the evening, including her plunging and strapless black dress and slightly darker hair shade.

Schedule wise, this could be perfect timing for Eileen who reduced her role as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless in Oct. 2018 from full-time to guest star. Since, she’s been working on several independent film projects including 7 Days To Vegas and There Will Always Be Christmas, which begins production in two weeks.