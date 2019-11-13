Dolly Parton Dazzles In Beaded Gown With Thigh-High Slit At 2019 CMA Awards

Dolly Parton stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13 when she wore this beaded gown!

Dolly Parton, 73, the most decorated female country performer of all time, looked absolutely amazing when she arrived at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Dolly is a special guest host of the award show, alongside Carrie Underwood, 36, and Reba McEntire, 64. In true Dolly style, the singer arrived on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever in her Jackson Lowell gown.

Dolly’s skintight cream dress featured three-quarter sleeves and a super lowcut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The entire gown was covered in intricate beading, sequins, and lace, while the front of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with sky-high metallic gold platform peep-toe heels, a diamond choker necklace, and her classic voluminous hairdo. Not only did Dolly look amazing on the carpet, she thankfully is opening up the award show with an amazing performance.

Dolly always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the event is and this time was no different. We love how Dolly always goes overboard in some sort of outrageous outfit because it truly only works for her and she is the only person who can pull off the amazing outfits she wears.

There were so many other amazing red carpet outfits at the 2019 CMA Awards which you can see when you click through the gallery above!