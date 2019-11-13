Demi Lovato Debuts New BF Austin Wilson With PDA-Filled Instagram Selfie — See Pic

Love is in the air for Demi Lovato! Just weeks after her fling with Mike Johnson, the singer introduced her new man, Austin Wilson, with a sexy Instagram selfie on Nov. 13.

Demi Lovato has secretly been dating Austin Wilson, and they made their romance Instagram official with some PDA-filled pics on Nov. 13. Demi shared a mirror selfie on her page, which shows Austin wrapping an arm around her neck and giving her a kiss on the cheek. He’s shirtless in the pic, while she’s wearing high-waisted sweats and a white crop top. Demi has a huge smile on her face, and she captioned the photo, “My [heart emoji]…”

Meanwhile, Austin shared a similar snap, which shows him and Demi all glammed up in another mirror selfie. In that pic, his arm is wrapped around her neck as he hugs her from behind, and he’s sporting pink hair. Demi and Austin have kept their now-public romance on the down low, and this is the first fans have heard of their relationship! Before this, Demi was linked to The Bachelorette star, Mike Johnson, who she went on a few dates with in September. However, the relationship was nothing more than a brief fling, which ended by the beginning of October.

Before Mike, Demi dated Henri Levy, who she met in rehab. The pair was first linked at the end of 2018, but things fizzled out by the beginning of March 2019. Finding love did not seem to have been a priority for Demi over this past year, as she’s been working on getting herself into a good place after nearly dying from an overdose in July 2018. However, now, more than a year later, it seems she’s ready to be in a serious relationship once again — and Austin is the man for the job!

It’s unclear how Demi and Austin, who is a model based in L.A.’s, relationship began. However, back in October, they were both mourning the loss of their mutual friend, Thomas, who sadly passed away after battling addiction. Perhaps they were able to find some happiness in each other after their tragic loss.