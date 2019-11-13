Cynthia Bailey, 52, Rocks Completely Sheer Top in Sweet New Photos With Daughter, 20

Twinning! Cynthia Bailey and her daughter, Noelle, looked more like sisters than mother and daughter when they posed for some pics together wearing all black ensembles.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, totally worked it in a polka, sheer black top while out with her daughter, Noelle Robinson, 20. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her look-a-like daughter were enjoying some quality time together out at Nobu Malibu on Nov. 12, and took some time to snap a few photos. Cynthia looked so fierce in a pair of black leather pants and her sheer top. The reality star accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and pulled her hair back for the fashionable, yet casual, look. Her daughter, Noelle, took on the same monochromatic style, wearing a cropped black tank top and a pair of sparkling joggers. Noelle’s hair looked amazing, as she wore it straight and down. If fans couldn’t tell by their fashion, these two are clearly very close.

Cynthia even captioned the pic with a sweet, cheeky message. “Me: would i still like you even if you weren’t my daughter? are you kind? Noelle: yes & yes,” the reality star captioned the pics. Apart from their sweet photos, these two really have grown very close, and fans got to see their relationship totally transform. On the Nov. 10 episode of RHOA, Noelle opened up to her mom about her fluid sexuality. The revelation came when Cynthia began to talk to her daughter, who is attending Howard University, about the guys on her campus. “When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys,” Cynthia said to Noelle. “I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect,” Noelle responded to her mother, which prompted Cynthia, who was behind the wheel of a car, to ask, “So you like guys and girls?” And that’s when Noelle explained her experience to her mom.

“People like to try and box everybody in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” Noelle explained. “It really just came out of nowhere, a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.” The 20-year-old went on to explain that it was during her freshman year where she began to explore her sexuality, saying, “It really just came out of nowhere. I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

As for Cynthia, the reality star has been incredibly supportive of her daughter, sharing in her confessional, “We all love and support Noelle.” Cynthia’s words have really struck a chord with her fans, too. Even Wendy Williams praised the RHOA star. “She was so comfortable with it that you couldn’t help but just love them as mother and daughter more,” Wendy gushed of the pair. “Cynthia embraced it, she didn’t pull over and there was no fight that started.” Clearly, this mother-daughter duo have a lot of love and support for one another and have a kinship that fans cannot wait to continue to watch unfold!