CMA Awards Red Carpet 2019: Maren Morris, Hannah Brown & More Dazzle

The 2019 CMA Awards red carpet included some of the most memorable fashion in CMAs history. From Maren Morris to Carrie Underwood, the stars slayed on country music’s biggest night.

The 53nd Annual CMA Awards kicked off with the red carpet on Nov. 13 in Nashville. The stars turned out for one of the best nights in country music. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown wowed in a gorgeous white princess gown. She walked the carpet with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. Maren Morris showed off her baby bump in blue gown with a cutout around her stomach alongside husband Ryan Hurd. Newlywed and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett sizzled in a black sequined dress. Danielle Bradbury was a vision in a stunning red gown.

The 2019 CMA Awards will be filled with incredible moments and performances. Country music queen Carrie Underwood is hosting the show without usual co-host Brad Paisley. This year, she’ll be joined by country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, who will serve as her co-hosts. Carrie, Dolly, and Reba will team up for an all-female opening performance that also features Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Sara Evans, Terri Clark, Maren, Miranda, and more. The trio will also be performing again during the ceremony.

Other CMAs performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Sheryl Crow, and more. Halsey will be making her CMA Awards debut with Lady Antebellum. Stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Trisha Yearwood, Lara Spencer, and Reese Witherspoon will be presenting.

The nominees this year include some of your favorite country stars. Maren leads with 6 nominations, with The Brothers Osborne trailing close behind with 4 nominations. Carrie is nominated for 3 awards, including Entertainer of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air on ABC.