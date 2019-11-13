The biggest night in country music brought about some of the best dressed stars & we rounded up the most gorgeous red carpet looks at the 2019 CMA Awards!

Some of our favorite celebrities in country music looked fabulous at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The gorgeous hostess with the mostess of the evening, Carrie Underwood, 36, was joined by special guest hosts, Reba McEntire, 64, and Dolly Parton, 73. All three women stole the show on the red carpet in these iconic looks. Carrie looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived in this amazing ensemble – she always knows how to make a statement when it comes to a red carpet. Carrie has been doing press for the award show all week long and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. Just yesterday, Carrie attended the BMI Country Music Awards on Nov. 12, when she wore a sleeveless halter neck green and blue floral dress with Loree Rodkin earrings and a Loree Rodkin ring.

Reba and Dolly, who arrived in a stunning Jackson Lowell gown, looked just as fabulous, which is not a surprise, considering they are both country music icons. When it comes to both of their styles, these ladies always make a statement at a red carpet event.

Maren Morris, 29, showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning powder blue ensemble featuring a long-sleeve crop top and a matching high-waisted ballroom skirt. She put her abs on full display in this ensemble as the crop top was super short and featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed major cleavage.

Miranda Lambert, 36, looked as gorgeous as ever when she arrived on the carpet in this get-up. The blonde singer has such a quirky style and you never know what she’s going to pull out on the red carpet, but it’s always something amazing.

Halsey, 25, was in attendance looking sexier than ever in her red carpet ensemble. The singer showed off her toned figure in this gorgeous look.

Some of our other favorite looks of the evening came from Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Pink, Madelaine Petsch, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!