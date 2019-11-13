Carrie Underwood Stuns In Gold Beaded Dress With Sheer Train At CMA Awards

The 2019 CMA Awards are a MASSIVE night for host Carrie Underwood, and of course, she looked like an absolute queen while walking the red carpet at the event.

Carrie Underwood always rules the red carpet at country music award shows, and that was no different at the CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019. Considering Carrie is hosting the event, she showed up to the red carpet on the earlier side, and she looked beyond stunning in her glam red carpet look. Carrie wore a nude-hued mini dress, which was covered in a sheer layering that went all the way down to the floor. The sheer style on the bottom half of the dress allowed her to put her toned legs on display.

Meanwhile, the top half of the dress was covered in an intricate, gold beaded design, which went down Carrie’s arms and bodice. The dress was covered in pops of sheer light blue fabric, which led into a dramatic blue cape that cascaded down her back and to the floor. Carrie completed her look with her hair styled in loose waves and parted all the way to the side. She also wore statement earrings and dark eye makeup to go with the bold look, and overall, we just think she looked AMAZING!

In addition to hosting, Carrie will be kicking off the show with a performance that pays tribute to women in country music. She’ll be joined by some more of the most respected females in country music, like her co-hosts, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, along with Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and more. Carrie will also be performing her newest single, “Drinking Alone,” at the event, and considering it’s a super powerful song, we can expect her to blow us away with her amazing vocals!

Oh, and on top of all of that, Carrie’s also up for some of the biggest awards of the night: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year! It’s been eight years since a female won Entertainer of the Year (Taylor Swift was the last to do so in 2011), so taking home that honor would be especially major for Carrie.

In October, Carrie wrapped up her massive Cry Pretty 360 tour, which was in support of her 2018 album of the same name. She hit the road starting in May, just over three months after giving birth to her second child at the end of January. It’s been an absolutely incredible year for Carrie, and this big night at the CMA Awards is definitely the icing on the cake!