Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Gives Birth To Twin Boys Over A Year After Daughter’s Death

Bode Miller took over midwife duties to deliver his ‘speed racer boys’ into the world on Nov. 8! The former Olympic skier and his wife, Morgan, revealed the big news to Instagram fans five days later, along with photos from the unique birthing experience.

Bode Miller, 42, had “no words” to describe the moment he welcomed his twin sons into the world on Nov. 8. We can see why, because the Olympic alpine ski racer and his wife, former pro beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, 32, opted for a home birth in lieu of a traditional hospital experience! After the successful birth that Bode played a huge role in (no midwives were involved), the skier shared a photo [SEEN HERE] of him holding the twins fresh out of the womb on Nov. 12. “There are no words for moments like this. 30 minutes of labor to bring us one of the greatest gifts and experiences we’ve ever received. Welcome to the world my speed racer boys,” Bode wrote in the caption.

Morgan also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her experience from last week’s birth. “✨November 8th✨ A day that couldn’t have been scripted and aligned more perfectly to bring these two into the world. Birth story is mind blowing and can’t wait to share. Insanely overwhelmed and grateful for all these gifts my baby girl keeps sending,” the athlete and model wrote under photos [SEEN HERE] of her newborn sons.

On the same day the parents broke the baby news, Bode appeared on the Today show to explain how truly phenomenal his twins’ entry into the world was. “The birth story was actually one of the more crazy things that I’ve ever experienced… none of the midwives actually made it on time,” the Olympian revealed on the Nov. 12 episode of the talk show. Bode wasn’t kidding — the babies were already in Bode’s arms by the time the midwives showed up! “They started coming over and by the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies,” Bode told the morning show hosts.

“Yeah, luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins,” Bode continued to tell the Today hosts. “We’re both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins.” It was surreal for Morgan to witness her husband and mother-in-law take over delivery duties, because she added during the call-in, “It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneously but as well as it did, and for Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom.”

The twin boys are joining a big family! Bode and Morgan share two kids — sons Edward Nash Skan, 4, and Easton Vaughn Rek, 13 mos. — in addition to Bode’s two other children from past relationships, son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11. Bode and Morgan sadly lost their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller to a drowning accident on June 10, 2018, and the family is still recovering from the tragedy. However, Morgan’s pregnancy with the twins helped the parents heal.

“The twins coming has forced us out of what could have been much more challenging,” Bode revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in September. “It’s in a sense where your kind of happy that you got forced to deal with things more quickly, and like progress forward.”

As for their family in general, Bode only had good things to say. “We’re just kind of trying to figure out how to continue. It’s been challenging obviously, but in terms of the family unit, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Bode told us. “There’s nothing negative there, but you always hear, you know, that kind of stress on marriage, and how everything can be really tough.” Bode and his wife revealed the exciting pregnancy news, along with fans’ first look at Morgan’s baby bump, in an episode of the Today show in August.