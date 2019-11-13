BMI Country Awards: Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris & More Dazzle On Red Carpet

Songwriters were celebrated at the 2019 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 12, and some of the biggest stars in country music were on-hand. See pics of Carrie Underwood and more at the event!

Ahead of the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13, Nashville is full of other events that bring together artists from the genre. On Nov. 12, there was the BMI Country Awards, which honors songwriters for their success over the past year. The woman of the week, Carrie Underwood, who’s hosting the CMA Awards, was on-hand for the ceremony, and she looked stunning in a halter top gown, which featured a black bodice and blue skirt, along with a floral design and beaded detailing. She completed her look with dark eye makeup, and her hair pulled back into a low updo.

Also in attendance was Maren Morris, who posed for photos by herself and with her hubby, Ryan Hurd, on the red carpet. Maren has a lot to celebrate this awards season, as she’s currently pregnant with her first child! The baby bump didn’t stop her from dressing super sexy at the BMI Awards, though. She looked amazing in a pair of black pants, along with a matching, plunging blazer that was left open at the top and bottom. Both her pants and jacket featured intricate silver detailing, and Maren wore her hair slicked back, while adding a pop of red lipstick to complete her badass look.

Lindsay Ell graced the red carpet in another stunning look, as well. The country star wore a gold, beaded mini dress, which she paired with open-toed black heels for a super fierce look. Considering Lindsay currently has the NUMBER ONE song on country radio (“What Happens in a Small Town” with Brantley Gilbert), it was only fitting that she looked like a total superstar at this event!

Click through the gallery above to check out these gals and more — including Jessie James Decker, Raelynn and Brandi Carlile — at this star-studded event. Plus, be sure to tune into the CMA Awards on Nov. 13 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC!