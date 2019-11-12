‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 13 Is Revealed After Votes From America & Saves From The Coaches

It’s results time on the Nov. 12 episode of ‘The Voice’! The top 13 artists for season 17 were revealed, including one instant save pick that saved one deserving singer.

The top 20 artists competed during the live playoffs during the Nov. 11 episode of The Voice, but only 13 will move on on Nov. 12. Every team will have two artists voted through based on America’s votes, and then each coach will get to save one of their remaining three team members. Then, one more singer from each team will get a chance to compete for a wildcard instant save, with just one being voted through on The Voice app to round out the top 13.

Blake Shelton’s team is first to hear their results. The two artists saved by America are Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock, leaving Blake to choose between Ricky Braddy, Gracee Shriver and Cali Wilson, and he goes with…Cali! Next up is team Gwen Stefani, and America votes through Rose Short and Joana Martinez. That leaves Kyndal Inskeep, Myracle Holloway and Jake HaldenVang for Gwen to choose from, and she picks…Myracle!

Next, it’s time to get results from team Kelly Clarkson. Based on America’s votes, the top two artists moving on are Max Boyle and Jake Hoot. Kelly now has to pick just one contestant from Damali, Shane Q and Hello Sunday, and she chooses…Shane! Finally, John Legend’s team gets their results. America votes through Katie Kadan and Marybeth Byrd, and John has to save either Will Breman, Alex Guthrie and Khalea Lynee. After some deliberation, he picks Will.

The four artists who will be performing for the Instant Save are announced next. From team Blake, it’s Gracee Shriver, from team Gwen, it’s Jake HaldenVang, from team Kelly, it’s Hello Sunday, and from team John it’s Alex Guthrie.

Gracee is up first, and she sings an absolutely breathtaking rendition of “Landslide.” Next, Jake performs “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and shows off both his rocker voice and guitar skills once again. Hello Sunday sings a stunning rendition of “All By Myself” for their last chance performance, while Alex gives a beautiful performance of “Stay.”

Now, it’s in America’s hands to vote for their favorite of the four on The Voice app. After a five minute voting period, the winner is revealed….and it’s HELLO SUNDAY who’s closing out the top 13! The Voice continues with more performances on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.