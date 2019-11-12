‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Drops A Major Twist In The Final Moments Of Premiere

‘The Mandalorian’ made its highly-anticipated debut on Disney+ launch day and a jaw-dropping reveal in the last minutes of the series premiere will have a huge impact going forward. Spoilers ahead!

Welcome to the Star Wars universe, baby Yoda! The tiny, adorable little creature was revealed during The Mandalorian’s series premiere, which dropped Nov. 12 on Disney+. This reveal is a major one when it comes to Yoda species. Star Wars fans have come to know and love Yoda, the powerful Jedi Master who has trained Jedis for over 800 years, but there’s still so much we don’t know about the Yoda species. This baby Yoda means we have so much more to learn.

The Mandalorian and bounty hunter droid IG-11 team up to find The Mandalorian’s bounty. After some close calls, they use a blaster cannon to break down the door to the bounty inside. They’re not expecting what they come across. In a floating crib, they come face-to-face with a tiny creature that’s the same species as our beloved Yoda. Honestly, baby Yoda is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.

“Wait, they said 50 years old,” The Mandalorian says. IG-11 replies, “Species age differently. Perhaps it could live many centuries.” The Mandalorian tells IG-11 that they’ll be bringing in the bounty alive. “The asset was to be terminated,” IG-11 says. Before the droid can kill the adorable green creature, The Mandalorian takes the droid out. The final moments show The Mandalorian playing with the baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian is set 5 years after Return of the Jedi. The reveal of the baby Yoda has opened up a world of possibilities for the creature and the Disney+ series is finally going to peel back some of the layers on this mysterious creature. New episodes of The Mandalorian will drop on Fridays.