Selena Gomez Surprises Fans At Julia Michaels Concert With Stunning ‘Anxiety’ Performance

Fans at Julia Michaels’ Nov. 11 concert in Los Angeles got quite a surprise during the middle of the show when Selena Gomez hit the stage for a surprise performance!

Selena Gomez is BACK everyone! It’s been quite awhile since Sel has given a live performance, but she was back onstage at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 to support her friend and frequent collaborator, Julia Michaels. Julia invited Sel on the stage for a special performance of their song, “Anxiety,” which was featured on Julia’s Jan. 2019 album, Inner Monologue Part 1. Selena looked stunning in her jumpsuit, with long extensions in her hair, as she sat next to Julia and belted out the raw and honest track.

While Julia sang the first verse and chorus, Selena danced along and mouthed the words from beside her. Then, she got on the mic to sing her verse, and the crowd went absolutely wild. Julia has co-written a lot of Selena’s songs, including “Hands to Myself,” “Good For You” and more, and the ladies have become super close friends over the years. Selena was also on-hand to help Julia celebrate her 26th birthday over the weekend, and posted a photo of them from the bash with the caption, “My love, my heart and my soul.”

This buzzed-about performance comes amidst the resurgence of Selena’s music career. After staying out of the spotlight for more than a year at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019, Selena returned with two new songs, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” in October, and has teased more music to come.

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels performing ‘Anxiety’ 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MiIwDd0zSG — ‎‏‏ﱞ (@sgposting) November 12, 2019

Selena has yet to confirm a release date for her next album, but fans are anxiously waiting to hear what else she has up her sleeve! “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” were both super honest songs about the end of Selena’s relationship with Justin Bieber following his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, so it’s no secret that she’s going to be spilling the most emotional parts of herself into this new record. We can’t wait to hear what’s next!