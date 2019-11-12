Pete Davidson, 25, & Kaia Gerber, 18,’s Rumored Romance Heats Up With Comedy Show Date Night

Pete Davidson just keeps getting one hot girlfriend after the next. His rumored romance with stunning model Kaia Gerber saw them take in a comedy show in NYC on a date night.

Getting engaged to then dumped by Ariana Grande in 2018 seems to have made Pete Davidson the ultimate hot girl magnet over the past year. The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star has been spotted on both coasts having dinner dates recently with Cindy Crawford‘s stunning look-alike model daughter Kaia Gerber, 18. She proved she’s up for the naughtiest kinds of humor when she came out to see Pete take part in a New York Comedy Festival event on Nov. 10, a quiz show called “Let’s Make a Poop.” Yep, now that’s devotion.

Kaia was spotted backstage with Pete at the event, Page Six reports. She also watched him take part in a very NSFW version of Jeopardy along with some other comedians at Murmrr in Brooklyn. This comes after the pair were first spotted on an Oct. 23 lunch date at Sadelle’s in New York City, and he was photographed leaving her apartment the same day. It wasn’t clear if they were just friends or hanging out until they followed it up with a romantic dinner, this time at Malibu’s Nobu. Pete and Kaia were photographed gazing into each others’ eyes while in their car ready to leave the eatery on Nov. 4.

Then Kaia seemed to give a pretty big hint that there’s a romance between the pair when she wore a gold necklace with the letter “P” on it to the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Luncheon on Nov. 6. She walked the red carpet with it on and smiled brightly for the photographers at the event. A source told Page Six that the night before Kaia and Pete attended the comedy festival, the pair had dinner at NYC’s Lure Fishbar, but tried to go incognito by wearing hoodies.

Kaia must be okay with Pete’s raunchy comedy, because at “Let’s Make a Poop” he made a penis joke about himself. During the Jeopardy spoof, Pete was given the question “First erected as a gift to all Americans, this is typically seen by up to 25,000 people a day, both Americans and foreigners.” His response was not the Statue of Liberty and instead he said “My d - - k!” Kaia is the latest in a line of gorgeous ladies who have dated Pete since his whirlwind romance with Ariana went up in flames. He and actress Margaret Qualley, 25, broke up several months ago and before that he dated stunning Kate Beckinsale, 46.