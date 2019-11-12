Laverne Cox, 47, Rocks Sexy Sheer Gown With Nothing Underneath At ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

Laverne Cox absolutely stole the show at the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiere in LA on Nov. 11, when she went completely naked under a see-through black gown!

Laverne Cox, 47, always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Charlie’s Angels premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. Laverne is full of surprises and you never know what she’s going to whip out for an event, but this black sheer Hakan Akkaya gown may just be our favorite look from her to-date. The long-sleeve black gown was completely made out of thin, see-through black lace and she chose to go completely naked underneath, showing off her toned figure. The only parts of the gown that were covered up were the front from the chest down and the back, which featured velvet panels. As for the bodice, Laverne showed off her bare chest as two sequin stripes covered her nipples, while the turtleneck was lined with sequin embroidery.

Laverne looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the premiere and she slayed the red carpet, but there were other celebs in attendance that also looked fabulous. Kristen Stewart, 29, who stars in the highly anticipated film, looked stunning in a long-sleeve rainbow sequin Germanier mini dress with two gaping cutouts on the bodice, revealing her tiny waist. She topped her dazzling look off with a pair of navy pointed suede pumps.

Another star of the film, Elizabeth Banks, 45, looked better than ever when she showed off her toned physique in a sleeveless David Koma dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage and cutouts on the waist. From the waist down, the blue sequin pencil skirt hugged her petite figure and she topped her look off with skinny black ankle-strap sandals.

We absolutely loved Laverne’s see-through gown and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebs rocking sheer dresses!