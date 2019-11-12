Just like the rest of us, Kristen Stewart is SO excited to see Robert Pattinson play Batman — and she raved over what she’s looking forward to the most from his upcoming role!

Kristen Stewart had nothing but positive things to say while discussing Robert Pattinson’s role as Batman in the next Batman movie. The actress was joined by her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, for an interview, during which they were asked who their favorite Batman actor of all-time was. Naturally, the subject came up that Rob has been cast as Batman in the next film, and Kristen raved that she has “all the faith” that he’ll do the role justice. She also praised the decision to cast Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman alongside her ex.

“I can’t wait to see that,” Kristen said in the Fandango interview. “I’ve known those guys for a long time, obviously. I can’t wait to hear Rob be like…’I’M BATMAN!'” It’s been quite awhile since Kristen and Rob ended their relationship in 2013, and clearly, they’re on good terms these days, even though they’ve both moved on romantically. In recent interviews, Kristen has looked back fondly on her relationship with Rob, and even admitted that she thought that she would marry him when they were together during their Twilight days.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time that K. Stew has complimented Rob regarding his Batman casting. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told our sister site, Variety, in September. “I am so happy for him…I’m very, very happy about that.” Back in April, Rob also admitted that he’s on “good terms” with Kristen. We love to see it!

There's a #Batman debate in #CharliesAngels and Kristen Stewart, for one, can't wait to hear Robert Pattinson say, "I'm Batman." pic.twitter.com/DYFp94IdxH — Fandango (@Fandango) November 11, 2019

These days, Rob is quietly dating Suki Waterhouse, although they’ve made a point to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Kristen has been linked to a number of women since her split from Rob, but she’s currently dating Dylan Meyer, and recently revealed that she plans to marry her one day. Whoa!