Kourtney Kardashian is definitely interesting to look at. To step out with her kids Penelope and Reign for lunch on Nov. 11, the Poosh founder rocked a unique pair of pants that solidifies her status as one of Hollywood’s coolest moms.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is a cool mom and isn’t afraid to show it. Sure, skinny jeans and leggings will forever remain must-need basics for any fall wardrobe, but Kourtney defied the status quo in leather pants as she grabbed lunch with her daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4, at Alfred’s Coffee in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. While leather pants alone are nothing too groundbreaking, given the Kardashians’ love of the biker fabric, Kourtney’s pants were a boot cut style. It’s rare to see leather styled after menswear outside of trench coats and motorcycle jackets, so this was a refreshing take on the family-favorite fabric! Never one to try too hard, Kourtney completed the outfit with a plain white tee and black shades. Effortless yet elevated.

The Disick children’s outfits also deserved shout-outs! Reign matched his mom’s subtle grunge vibes in a graphic print tee, baggy black pants and Vans’ classic skate shoes. Meanwhile, Penelope wore something a bit more quirky — striped overalls in the shape of Minnie Mouse’s head — and looked absolutely adorable.

While Kourtney rocked her outfit with confidence on Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian, 39, thought her big sister needed some extra fashion intel at the People’s Choice Awards the day prior. When asked to break down her crystal-embellished pantsuit along with Kim, Khloe and Kris Jenner’s looks by E! News’ Giuliana Rancic, Kourt started to doubt if she was pronouncing designer Naeem Khan’s name right. That’s when Kim jumped in for the save. “We’re all wearing KKW diamonds,” Kim said with added gusto, much to the annoyance of Kourtney. Well, we’d like to know where Kourt got those leather pants from — either she or Kim can tell us.

Before hitting the packed red carpet at the PCAs on Nov. 10, Kourtney brought Penelope and Reign to Kanye West’s 9,000-acre Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming over the weekend! Much different than their LA outfits above, the trio bundled up in warm layers to enjoy the nature. In a sweet sibling moment captured on camera, Penelope even gave her little brother a piggyback ride!