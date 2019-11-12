Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Status Of Their Relationship Revealed After He Gushes Over Her PCAs Win

Khloe Kardashian is “proud” of where she and ex Tristan Thompson are after their split, with Khloe acknowledging Tristan’s shoutout after her PCAs win as “very sweet.”

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, are in a good place after months of drama. The former couple have seemingly found a balance in their relationship after their split in March 2019, and they have really come a long way. “Right now things are very peaceful and positive between her and Tristan,” a sourced shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It’s taken lots of personal growth and maturity on both their sides to get to this point. She’s proud of where they’re at.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was even flattered by Tristan’s shoutout, following her People’s Choice Awards win for Reality Star of 2019. “Of course Khloe was flattered when she saw what Tristan posted on social media,” another source shared with HollywoodLife. “She couldn’t help but smile and it reminded her of how he used to swoon over her when they first got together. Khloe thought it was very sweet and what girl wouldn’t feel good about an ex gushing over them?”

Tristan’s post also showed Khloe that he “is finally representing, and being the man she always saw that he was and respects the person and father he is continuing to try to be and has become.” In his shoutout to Khloe, Tristan also mentioned “True [Thompson] and myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night,” which totally struck a chord with Khloe. “She really loves that he’s including True,” our source shared. “It’s very symbolic to Khloe because that’s the energy she always wants True to see between her and Tristan.”

As for whether or not the gesture will see the former couple get back together is “another story,” a source shared. “The major issue Khloe has moving forward is trust and she has no idea what it would take for her to completely trust him again.” Tristan has been seemingly dropping hints for some time that he still has feelings for Khloe. On Nov. 6, the basketball player left quite the flirty comment on Khloe’s ‘gram, leaving two hearts and a crown emoji — “❤👑❤” — in the comments section of one of her super sexy pics.

But before fans get too excited at the prospect of the pair getting back together now that they have reached a cordial point in their relationship, Khloe doesn’t see herself pursuing anything romantic right now. “It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is,” Khloe admitted while on the Nov. 5 episode of The Real. “If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it.” With Khloe and Tristan’s relationship finally in a good place, it seems as if things have finally settled between these two, and they can continue their coparenting relationship with mutual respect.