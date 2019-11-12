Khloe Kardashian: Her Feelings On Lamar Odom’s Surprise Engagement Revealed

Khloe Kardashian is well aware of her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s new engagement to his now fiancee Sabrina Parr and she’s already feeling some specific emotions about the situation.

Lamar Odom, 40, shocked many people when he announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sabrina Parr on Nov. 11, just four months after going public with their romance, including his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian! The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may be surprised about the basketball player’s promise to get hitched but she’s also very happy for him. “Khloe had no idea Lamar had plans on proposing to Sabrina, but honestly she couldn’t be happier for him,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe sees that Lamar is in a great place right now and if Sabrina makes him happy, then she’s happy for him.”

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009 until 2016 and she was there for him through many hard times, including his near-fatal drug overdose in Oct. 2015, so they have a long history, but now that the mother has one-year-old True with her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, she’s clearly moved on from that time in her life. Lamar’s engagement proves he’s also moved on, she couldn’t be more thrilled for him and his happy ending. “ Khloe wishes Lamar all the happiness in the world, she’s very happy he’s found love and hopes he will have a long and happy marriage,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It’s unlikely she’ll reach out to congratulate him on his engagement but she wishes him nothing but the best in this next chapter.”