Katy Perry Rocks Polka Dot Dress With Pink Fluffy Heels & 13 More Times Stars Wore The Pattern

Katy Perry looked amazing when she rocked a polka dot dress & fluffy pink heels at a press conference in India on Nov. 12.

The latest trend that the celebs just can’t get enough of is without a doubt polka dots and Katy Perry, 35, is the latest star to try it. The singer attended a press conference before her OnePlus Music Festival concert in Mumbai, India on November 12, when she threw on a hot pink Stine Goya dress with huge yellow polka dots. The off-the-shoulder midi dress featured long billow sleeves while the square neckline was lowcut revealing major cleavage. She styled the skintight frock with a pair of super fluffy Brian Atwood Melly Pink Suede and Fur Sandals and a pair of colorful House of Emmanuele Dynasty Candy Drop Earrings. This season’s hottest hair trend – the half-up half-down retro flip, completed her funky look.

Some of our favorite celebs have been embracing the polka dot trend this season including Halsey, 25, who wore a one-shoulder satin polka dot gown to the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. The long white satin gown hugged her petite frame perfectly and was completely covered in colorful polka dots. Lupita Nyong’o, 36, also tried out the trend when she appeared on Good Morning America on Oct. 15 rocking a three-quarter sleeve black and white Michael Kors shirt dress. The pleated midi dress featured all different patterns of polka dots and she added pops of color with her bright red pumps and red purse.

Camila Cabello, 22, looked fabulous when she tried out the trend at Radio1 Live Lounge in London on October 2. The singer opted to wear a black Ronald Van Der Kemp Fall 2019 Couture ensemble featuring a long-sleeve black mini dress with one solid black sleeve and the other one a black and white polka dot print. The front of the dress featured a pleated leather overlay, which was cinched in with a patent leather belt that read “perfection.” She accessorized her edgy look with a leather newsboy cap, diamond Melinda Maria Emery Huggie Earrings, and black pointed Brian Atwood Lovely Pumps with silver grommets tied around her ankles. While Camila’s polka dot look was subtle, it was still super chic.

