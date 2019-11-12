Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing Underneath Completely Unbuttoned Blazer In Sexy New Pic

Emily Ratajkowski looked so confident, donning an Inamorata blazer, completely unbuttoned with absolutely nothing underneath!

No shirt, no worries! Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked positively effortless and so confident in a brand new snap on Instagram, featuring the model and actress wearing a powder blue blazer with a matching mini-skirt. What was noticeably missing from Emily’s ensemble was a shirt beneath her blazer! Instead, Emily used her hands to hold the sides of her blazer together, featuring some minimal jewelry — rings and a watch — fashioned as her accessories. The stunning snap was posted to designer Inamorata‘s official Instagram account on Nov. 11.

Of course, Emily is no stranger to bearing a little skin. On Nov. 7, the brunette beauty had a day at the beach and showed off a little skin, too! The pic featured Emily lounging in a beach chair while sunbathing. Emily donned nothing but a pair of ruffled bikini bottoms and used a cheetah-print bucket hat to cover up her top half. Adding to the already sexy image, Emily arched her back to strike a sexy pose.

Bikini looks are practically a mainstay in Emily’s wardrobe, and shared yet another pic on Nov. 5, this time with a few special guests. The model and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, snapped a candid pic with their dogs and couldn’t have looked more at ease. Emily donned a black bikini in the photo on Instagram, which featured her sweet little family in their California home! One of their dogs nuzzled up by Sebastian, while the other, larger pooch stared up at Emily and her husband as they lounged on a chair.

Emily’s confident looks are basically becoming synonymous with showing skin, and she rocks it with such cool confidence! The model and actress couldn’t have looked better in the powder blue blazer. Fans cannot wait to see what Emily wears — or doesn’t — in her next pic!