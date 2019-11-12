Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Staying ‘Strong’ After Jen Harley Fight & Arrest, Deena Cortese Reveals

We caught up with ‘Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards, and she gave us an update on how her pal, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, is doing following his arrest and split from Jen Harley.

Just days after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pled “not guilty” to domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and resisting arrest, his Jersey Shore co-star, Deena Cortese, dished about how he’s doing. The seven charges against Ronnie stemmed from an incident between him and his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, at the beginning of October, during which he was accused of attacking her and chasing her with a knife while holding their daughter, Ariana Sky, 1, in his arms. “Seeing everything broke all of our hearts,” Deena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. “It breaks my heart to see him going through what he’s going through.”

However, she admitted that Ronnie is “handling [the situation] the best he can,” and said that he’s fully focused on Ariana amidst the drama. “Jen and Ron both love their daughter so much,” Deena explained. “I just hope they do the right thing for the daughter. At the end of the day, he’s our family, and I’ll always have his back.” She also confirmed that the Jersey Shore cast has been texting Ron to check up on him. “I think he’s strong,” she said. “I don’t want to say I’m worried, because we’re all there for him. He knows he can lean on us with anything. He’s doing the best he can.”

In addition to the charges against him, Ronnie was also hit with a temporary protective order, ordering him to stay away from Jen and Ariana, on Nov. 8, according to Radar Online. There was a first temporary protective order in place after the Oct. 4 incident, but it was lifted after a week when Jen did not file for a permanent order to be put in place. It’s unclear why her attorneys have asked for a new order at this time. Ronnie is expected in court again on Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, the reality star has made it clear that he will remain a dedicated father to his little girl, even if he can’t be with her right now. “No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!” Ronnie wrote on Instagram on Nov. 11, alongside a photo of himself and Ariana. “#ILoveYouMonster.”