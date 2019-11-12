Bethenny Frankel, 49, Shows Off Her Incredible Abs In Bright Pink Sports Bra

Bethenny Frankel’s got incredible abs, and she knows how to flaunt it! The former RHONY star rocked just a pink sports bra and leggings in her latest IG pic, and she looks amazing.

Post RHONY life is looking good on Bethenny Frankel! The former Bravo star and entrepreneur, 49, flaunted her rock hard abs during a trip to the Bahamas, which she documented in an Instagram post on November 11. Bethenny rocked only a fuchsia sports bra from her Skinny Girl line and a pair of adorable leggings printed with lemons and strawberries. The casual outfit made it clearer than ever that Bethenny’s rocking a six-pack, and her stomach is completely flat. She accessorized with a trendy pair of pink, mirrored sunglasses, tons of bangles, and a delicate chain necklace. She even coordinated her snack to her outfit, holding a pink popsicle. Cute!

Bethenny has been in the Bahamas this week with her nine-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, where she’s pulling double duty: celebrating her recent 49th birthday, and visiting with the “community of survivors” who are helping rebuild the islands after the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in September. In the immediate aftermath of the category 5 storm, Bethenny and her BStrong charity helped Navy Seals travel to the Bahamas with 195,000 pounds of supplies. She also helped evacuate 850 Bahamians stranded after the brutal natural disaster ravaged their homes and communities. Her work is ongoing, according to the charity’s site.

Before heading to the Bahamas, Bethenny made a major life decision: she quit The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny’s one of the show’s original stars, and reportedly the highest-paid Housewife of the entire franchise. After 11 years and two spinoff series — Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After — she explained that she’s just ready to start another chapter of her life.

Don’t worry; that doesn’t mean you’ll never see Bethenny on TV again. A source close to the Bravolebrity told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that B’s down to star in another reality show one day! She’s not just going to sign any contract, though. “Bethenny wants to do [a show] in her own words and on her terms about her life and business,” the source told us. Bethenny is very open, real and authentic and wants her story to be told but in the right way.”