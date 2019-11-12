Amber Portwood shared an adorable pic of her look-alike daughter Leah on Instagram in honor of her 11th birthday on Nov. 12 and included a sweet and loving caption.



Amber Portwood, 29, is showing off her growing daughter Leah and we have to admit, their similar features are very clear! The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Nov. 12 to share a sweet birthday message for her cute girl and she also posted a photo of her looking just like her mom. In the snapshot, a smiling Leah can be seen sitting in what looks like the window of a ferry in front of a plate of food. She has her hair up in a high bun and is posing with one hand on her neck.

“Happy 11th Birthday my beautiful girl!!! I love our hugs. I love our kisses and I love singing together while looking into each other’s eyes. I love how you make me feel every time I see you. I love the text messages we send of funny gifs and when you say Goodnight but keep texting emojis. But what I love most of all is when you tell me I love you Mommy and I say I love you too beautiful..you are everything and more. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl with the ‘ocean eyes’❤🤗🙏,” the caption read.

Amber’s latest post for Leah, whose father is Gary Shirley, 32, is one of many that the proud mom has shared on her Instagram. She often posts pics of her mini-me whenever she gets the chance to spend time with her. Gary has custody of Leah so she spends most of her time with him, his wife, Kristina, and her four-year-old sister Emilee. Still, whenever she gets the opportunity to have some quality mother-daughter time, it’s always special.

Amber is also the mother of one-year-old James, who she had with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Before James’ arrival, she admitted she was excited to introduce Leah to him. “I’m really excited,” Amber gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in May 2018. “[Leah] texted me this morning before she went to school. I can tell she’s just getting really excited.”