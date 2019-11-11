Wendy Williams Gushes Over Cynthia Bailey’s Bond With Daughter After Noelle Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

Wendy Williams was thrilled to see Cynthia Bailey’s emotional conversation with her daughter, Noelle Robinson, 20, who came out as sexually fluid on Sunday’s ‘RHOA’!

Cynthia Bailey‘s close bond with her daughter, Noelle Robinson is something Wendy Williams loved to see on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While many things went down, like Porsha Williams finding out Dennis McKinley cheated on her while she was pregnant, it was Noelle’s admission that she’s sexually fluid that caught the host’s attention. Noelle, 20, came out to her mother, Cynthia, 52, while the two were in the car together.

“Cynthia kept the car on the road! She just kept driving along, looking gorgeous,” Wendy, 55, gushed during Hot Topics on her November 11 show. “She was so comfortable with it that you couldn’t help but just love them as mother and daughter more. Cynthia embraced it, she didn’t pull over and there was no fight that started,” she explained, adding, “So, hey Noelle, how you doin’?”

Noelle, who celebrated World Pride this year at the NYC Pride Parade with Cynthia by her side, went on to explain that she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University.

“People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” Noelle said. “It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

And, Cynthia fully supports her daughter, who also admitted she’s currently not official with anyone, despite actively dating.

“We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us,” she said, adding, “We’re just trying to get used to it.”

Cynthia continued: “I just want you to be happy, Noelle. If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.” She added in the confessional, “It makes me excited that Noelle has a safe space to share. Love is love.”