Simone Biles Rocks Gorgeous Long Pigtail Braids & Everyone Is Freaking Out – Before & After Pics

Simone Biles switched up her look when she debuted new, super long braided ponytails & fans are gushing over how gorgeous she looks on social media.

Simone Biles, 22, shocked us all when she debuted brand new waist-length hair on Instagram on November 8. The Olympic gymnast posted a photo of herself with two ponytail pigtails that were french braided at her scalp with the caption, “underestimate me…. that’ll be fun.” Simone usually has her hair in one of two styles – slicked back in a tight bun atop her head while performing gymnastics, or pin-straight and down ending at her shoulders. So, when she showed off her new long hair, we were utterly shocked. Her hair was done in two separate ponytails with her own hair wrapped around the elastic and the ponytails were super voluminous and curly, ending just above her waist.

Not only did Simone post the photos of herself to Instagram, but she also reposted to the same photos on Twitter with the caption, “somethin a lil different ;)” From the moment Simone posted the photos, fans immediately took to the comments section to gush about her new look. One Twitter user, @bodegafruit, wrote, “I said OOOOOH yes then I saw the second pic and I said OOOOH YES YES,” while Instagram user, ebnxiangel, commented, “The HAIR. The NOSE RING. A whole look, we don’t deserve it!!” These were just two of the many comments on both Instagram and Twitter of people praising her new hairstyle.

Simone isn’t the only person switching up her hairstyle this season, in fact, tons of celebs have been debuting hair makeovers recently. Billie Eilish, 17, debuted a brand new black and neon green mullet haircut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, while Ashlee Simpson, 35, showed off new pastel pink hair done by Riawna Capri from Nine Zero One Salon on Oct. 24.

