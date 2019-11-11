Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vows To ‘Be There’ For Ariana, 19 Mos. After Ex Jen Gets Restraining Order
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is focused on forgiveness and fatherhood just after his ex, Jen Harley was granted a restraining order against him. He been sharing cryptic quotes, along with photos of him and their 19-month-old daughter, Ariana to Instagram.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is spending time with his 19-month-old daughter, Ariana as his court war with ex, Jen Harley rages on. The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared two new photos with the pair’s daughter over the weekend, including on Monday, November 11, along with cryptic quotes about letting go of toxicity. His most recent upload is of a photo that shows him holding hands with Ariana as they walk into the sunset.
“No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!”, Ronnie captioned the sweet photo, which shows the daddy-daughter duo walking towards a palm tree-filled area with gorgeous mountains. He’s dressed in a black suit in the photo, while Ariana is wearing a white dress with matching tights and shoes. Ronnie added the hashtags, “Always” and “I love you monster”.
Just a few days prior, Ronnie shared a closeup selfie of him and Ariana. This time, he captioned the photo with emojis — a red heart and a smiley face — instead of a quote. He used the hashtag, “Daddy’s girl”.