Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vows To ‘Be There’ For Ariana, 19 Mos. After Ex Jen Gets Restraining Order 

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is focused on forgiveness and fatherhood just after his ex, Jen Harley was granted a restraining order against him. He been sharing cryptic quotes, along with photos of him and their 19-month-old daughter, Ariana to Instagram.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is spending time with his 19-month-old daughter, Ariana as his court war with ex, Jen Harley rages on. The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared two new photos with the pair’s daughter over the weekend, including on Monday, November 11, along with cryptic quotes about letting go of toxicity. His most recent upload is of a photo that shows him holding hands with Ariana as they walk into the sunset.

“No matter what happens, what you’re going through, Daddy will always be there holding your hand by your side!”, Ronnie captioned the sweet photo, which shows the daddy-daughter duo walking towards a palm tree-filled area with gorgeous mountains. He’s dressed in a black suit in the photo, while Ariana is wearing a white dress with matching tights and shoes. Ronnie added the hashtags, “Always” and “I love you monster”.

Just a few days prior, Ronnie shared a closeup selfie of him and Ariana. This time, he captioned the photo with emojis — a red heart and a smiley face — instead of a quote. He used the hashtag, “Daddy’s girl”.

(Photo credit: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram)

In between his snaps with his daughter, Ronnie’s been sharing cryptic quotes that seem to be aimed directly at his ex, Jen Harley. “If you walked away from a toxic, negative, abusive, relationship, one-sided, dead-end, love vibrational relationship or friendship — you won,” he shared to his Instagram Stories on November 11. Another post Ronnie shared to his feed in the form of a quote read: “I forgive you, but stay the f–k out of my life.”

(Photo credit: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram)

This all comes just days after Ronnie pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges stemming from a domestic violence case with Jen, which occured on October 4. While appearing in a Los Angeles court on November 8, Ronnie entered a not plea to the following charges, “domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest,” according to Page Six . He is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, November 12.

Back in October, Ronnie was arrested and tased by police officers following a fight with Jen that allegedly turned physical at an Airbnb the pair was staying at in LA. Police later confirmed to HollywoodLife that there was a child present during the dispute. Jen was later granted an emergency protective order, which required Ronnie to stay 100 yards away from her. However, it was lifted on October 11 after she failed to appear in court.

Following Ronnie’s October 3 arrest, his lawyer, Scott E. Leemon, released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”