‘Mixed-ish’ Preview: Alicia & Denise Treat Themselves To A Lavish Lunch At The Country Club

Alicia and Denise are living their best lives in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 12 episode of ‘mixed-ish.’ They head to lunch at the country club while the kids play.

Alicia and Denise are so ready for lunch at the country club in this EXCLUSIVE mixed-ish preview. They sit down and one of the waiters immediately comes to take their order. Denise thinks the waiter is from management. When the waiter says he’s actually there to take their order, Denise gives him her dry cleaning. Oh, Denise.

The two sisters order crab legs and french fries for the table. “And I’ll have what that nice white lady is having over there,” Denise tells the waiter, who says the lady is having their French onion soup. “I meant, literally, I want to have what she’s having,” Denise replies. “I want you to go over there, snatch it from, and bring it back to me.”

During the Nov. 12 episode of mixed-ish, Harrison invites the crew to family day at his country club, and while the kids are excited to learn more about their granddad, Paul thinks it’s a bad idea, but eventually, he’s overruled. Meanwhile, Alicia attempts to fit in at the country club but ends up fighting with Denise about keeping it real on.

Mixed-ish stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson, and Gary Cole as Harrison. The guest stars for the Nov. 12 episode include Adam Noel Jones as Larry, Craig Stepp as George Burnish, and Leiloni Arrie Pharms as Young Denise. The new ABC comedy airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app, or Hulu.