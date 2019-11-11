Meek Mills Slams ‘L&HH’ Star Apryl Jones Over Lil’ Fizz Romance: This Is ‘Outta Pocket’

Meek Mill responded to ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Apryl Jones’ latest Instagram pic that shows her cuddling with her new beau Lil’ Fizz and instead of supporting the relationship, he criticized it.

Meek Mill, 32, didn’t hesitate to share his bold opinion about Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones‘ romance with Lil’ Fizz, 33, when she shared a cute pic on Nov. 11! The 32-year-old reality star closely posed with her rapper beau on an outside bench in the pic, and captioned it with a thoughtful message. “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck.❤️,” it read. Although Apryl’s words and sweet photo made her seem very confident and happy in her love life, Meek wasn’t having it.

“Y’all outta pocket for this move 😅 No disrespect,” he shockingly wrote in response to the post. The comment was among other mixed responses from Apryl’s followers with some even agreeing with Meek. “This is out of order and wrong on so many levels !! Whoever agrees with it has no morals , loyalty or whatsoever,” one comment read. “So Disrespectful. 💯,” another read.

Apryl and Lil’ Fizz confirmed their romance with a photo on Instagram on Oct. 27 and it immediately became controversial due to Fizz’s history with Apryl’s ex Omarion, 35, who is also the father of her two children. Fizz and Omarion used to be in the band B2K together from 1998 until 2004 and recently reunited and went on tour. Although Apryl and Omarion ended things in 2016, many fans still think it’s inappropriate for her to be dating one of his former bandmates. Still, the lady in question doesn’t seem to have a problem with others’ opinions, like her caption for her latest pic hints.

The brunette beauty also took to her social media page to directly respond to the backlash she’s been receiving since going public with the shocking romance. “To any teens or kids that may be on my page. I wanna tell you guys to use me as a prime example to sit in your truth,” her response read. “When the world May be against you because people think they know you or your life, and they pass judgement on you, don’t allow their ignorance to diminish your truth.”