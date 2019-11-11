Lamar Odom Is Engaged To Girlfriend Sabrina Parr After 4 Mos. Of Dating: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Hello, surprise proposal. NBA legend Lamar Odom introduced his ‘new fiancé’ and ‘the ONE,’ Sabrina Parr. The health and life coach even flaunted her gigantic pear-shaped ring from Lamar!

That was fast! Lamar Odom, 40, is now engaged to his girlfriend Sabrina Parr, 32, which he revealed in an Instagram post on Nov. 11. Alongside a photo of Sabrina wrapping her arms around the NBA star — diamond ring on full display — Lamar wrote, “Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” The health and life coach was just as ecstatic to break the news to her 119,000 Instagram followers on Monday. “I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽,” Sabrina announced underneath a slideshow of photos and a video that gave a closer look at the pear-shaped bling from Lamar.

This is a classic whirlwind engagement, since the couple have only been linked together since July of 2019. They were reportedly seen “gettin’ romantic on a Chipotle date” on July 29, per TMZ Sports, and the romance rumors proved to be true when they were filmed smooching in Atlanta and became Instagram official on Aug. 2. They were seen passionately kissing once again at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 15, and from then on out, they’ve been giving one other loving shout-outs online. However, Lamar’s 17-year-old son Lamar Odom Jr, who doesn’t seem too happy about this short timeline, claimed that his dad has only known Sabrina for four months.

“Not a text or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar’s son wrote in the comments section of his dad’s engagement announcement. The teenager added that Lamar apparently only “knew shawty for 4 months” and that his dad’s “fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl.” Lamar’s son found out about the proposal along with the rest of Instagram, because he added, “Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as a son of an odom.”

