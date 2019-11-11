Kim Kardashian’s Gorgeous Bronze Glow At PCAs: Makeup Artist Shares How You Can Recreate Her Look

Kim Kardashian stole the show at the 2019 PCAs when she opted for a glowing, bronzed look to compliment her snakeskin dress & her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, shared how you can get her exact look.

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on November 10, when she rocked a skintight powder blue snakeskin Versace gown with soft dewy bronze glam. Kim’s beauty for the occasion was done by longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and he shared the exact steps he took to achieve her look, which you can recreate at home. Mario got inspiration for Kim’s bronzed look with pink undertones to go with her sexy tight plunging gown and soft beach-waves.

To get the look, Mario used the KKW Beauty Creme Contour Stick in the shade Tan, “to contour and create definition to cheekbones, forehead, and jawline, blending the product into the skin in a circular motion.” After that, Mario used KKW Beauty Powder Contour Single in Shade 7 Warm Dark Brown, on top of the creamy contour. Next, Mario added some color and a natural flush to Kim’s face by lightly brushing the KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Blush in the shade Grace on her cheeks.

As the final step, Mario wanted to switch up Kim’s classic nude lip, so he mixed the KKW Beauty Nude Liner in 0.5 with the KKW Beauty Matte Smoke Lip Liner in 90’s Supermodel to create definition and shape to her lips. Once the shape formed, Mario dabbed KKW Beauty Matte Lipstick in shade 90’s Icon in the center of her lips, adding the KKW x Winnie Gloss in shade Secret on top, to give her the glossy lip she ended up with. Topping off her entire look, Kim spritzed a bit of her new KKW Fragrance in Diamond, adding a fresh floral scent.

We absolutely loved Kim’s look at the PCAs and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the gorgeous red carpet arrivals!