Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Reveals Top Holiday Hair Trends & How You Can Create The Looks

With the holidays right around the corner, celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about the top hair trends this season & how you can easily recreate them at home.

Just in time for the holidays, celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Olivia Culpo, (just to name a few!), shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, at a pre-holiday party for the new ghd Royal Dynasty collection in NYC on Nov. 8, what the hottest hair trends this season are. Justine revealed the trends we can expect to see everywhere this season, “Warm tones, the chunky ’90s highlights that are stripey, and the ’60s retro ponytail with flipped up ends.” She then went on to explain there’s a theme when it comes to hairstyles this season, “There’s so much early 2000s – everything cycles.”

As for an easy and stunning holiday hair look, Justine explained how you can get “voluptuous party waves,” which are loose old Hollywood curls, just by using a straightener, and the results are amazing. To get smooth brushed waves, Justine uses the ghd platinum+ styler, explaining, “Hold the iron horizontally and only bend where you want to see the hair curve. Then, brush through with a smoothing brush that’s been sprayed with hairspray.” While achieving this hairstyle is super easy to do, Justine shared some tips to ensure it comes out perfectly.

One top is to never hold the straightener in one place on the hair for too long because then it can become creased. Also, she suggests never holding the tool too tight against your hair. Instead, lightly run it over your hair and make sure you’re constantly rolling it under to curl. You can style the waves however you’d like, but Justine suggests parting your hair to the side and spraying a smoothing brush with hairspray to comb through to remove frizz. Also, Justine uses a toothbrush with flat bristles and puts some gel on it to tame baby hair.

There are so many amazing hairstyles you can create for the holidays, but the soft waves are definitely a unique twist on the classic blowout.