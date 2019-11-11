Kim Kardashian Cuts Off Kourtney During PCAs Interview & It’s Super Awkward

Awkward! Kim Kardashian thought she was helping big sis, Kourtney when she interrupted her during the family’s red carpet interview at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11. But, she ended up making it a viral, cringeworthy moment that you have to see…

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian typically does most of the talking when she and her sisters do group interviews. However, when she tried to prevent an awkward moment at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, she ended up creating just that. When Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t sure how to pronounce the name of the designer who made her outfit, Kim abruptly stepped in with the intention of “saving” her big sister from a tongue tied moment.

It all went down when red carpet host Giuliana Rancic asked the family, including Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, who they were wearing. Kourtney, who spoke first, attempted to pronounce the designer who made her sparkling black and silver striped blazer pantsuit, saying “I didn’t plan this — Naeem Khan?” When Kourtney began to ask, “Is that how you say it?”, Kim cut her off, leaned in front of her, and said, “All that matters is that we’re wearing KKW Diamonds! That’s all that — we’re all wearing that.”

As the interview continued, Kim then tried to explain to Kourtney why she interrupted her. “I was saving you since you didn’t know who you were wearing. That was my save,” she said, as Kourtney played it off cool. “No, it’s Naeem Khan, I just didn’t know how to pronounce it,” Kourtney said, to which Kim, who was a bit more silenced after that, replied, “Oh.”

Despite the not-so-smooth moment, the family went on to have a night to remember. Not only did they rule the carpet in sultry and sparkling looks, but, they took home the People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2019 for E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently filming its 18th season.

The sisters, along with Kris, looked absolutely stunning in different designer looks. Kim showed off her curves in a Versace green snakeskin gown. Khloe put her fit physique on display in a shimmery sheer black dress with a daring thigh high slit. Her bedazzled money clutch was also an epic touch to her ensemble. Kourtney bared her flat tummy wearing nothing but a Fleur du Mal black lingerie top under her sparkling Naeem Khan pantsuit. Last, but certainly not least, Kris Jenner looked like a boss in a black pantsuit with a silver jeweled blazer.

Following the People’s Choice Awards, where Khloe also took home The Reality Star of 2019 award, the family headed to a private dinner party in celebration of Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble‘s 39th birthday. Close family friend, Kyle Richards and her husband were also in attendance. The youngest Kar-Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were not present at the PCA’s or the post-party. Kylie was in Houston with daughter, Stormi Webster in support of dad Travis Scott for his Astroworld Festival.