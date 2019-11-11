Kandi Burruss Reveals Relationship With NeNe Leakes Is In ‘A Much Better Place’ After RHOA Reunion Fight

It’s all good between Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes after their major blowout, the ‘RHOA’ star tells HL in our exclusive interview!

Feud? What feud? Kandi Burruss, 43, says that her friendship with NeNe Leakes, 51, is on the mend after a messy season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and an even messier reunion special. “I would say that personally, Nene and I [are] in a much better place this year,” Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on November 10. “She and I are okay now, but it definitely took her a minute to get on the same page with some of the other girls,” she added.

Season 11 ended with NeNe feuding with nearly all of her co-stars due to two incidents. She was enraged when she caught Kandi and Porsha Williams, 37, snooping in her closet, as shown in an episode of RHOA. And, she fought with Cynthia Bailey, 52, for not telling her that she invited Kenya Moore, 48, to a cocktail party. She was convinced they were plotting against her! Kandi told us EXCLUSIVELY that we’ll “have to wait to see” NeNe and their co-stars interact during RHOA season 12. “I don’t want to give anything away, but people weren’t ready to just bow down and say, ‘Oh, you’re back. Oh, hey,'” Kandi said. “No, people were still like, ‘yeah, whatever girl.'” The last time we spoke to Kandi, at BeautyCon in Los Angeles, she told us that NeNe was working hard to mend those friendships.

RHOA fans suspected that Kandi and NeNe were turning over a new leaf when NeNe wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in May. NeNe posted a cute photo of the two, complete with a sweet caption, to which Kandi responded, “Thank you!!! See you tonight!” referring to her birthday party. NeNe also invited Kandi to her store opening later that month; a source close to the RHOA stars told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We can’t wait to see this all play out on RHOA!