‘Counting On’ Stars Josiah & Lauren Duggar Welcome Their 1st Child – A Baby Girl

After overcoming some heartbreaking pregnancy struggles, Lauren Duggar is finally a mom! She and Josiah Duggar just became parents to a beautiful girl. Congratulations!

It’s time to increase the “count” by one. Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), 20, and Josiah Duggar, 22, have done what Duggars normally do – they procreated! The couple, after enduring heartbreak in starting a family, finally became proud parents on Nov. 8 according to Us Weekly. Josiah and Lauren, who announced that they were having a girl in June, seemed overjoyed that after so much effort, they were finally a daddy and mommy, respectively. Their daughter Bella Milagro weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces, and measured 18.5 inches long.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple revealed to Us Weekly exclusively. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Lauren and Josiah were on their way to be parents in 2018, but tragically, the couple revealed that they suffered a miscarriage in October. “Many of y’all don’t know this, but a couple of months ago we found out we were expecting, however, soon after we miscarried. At first, we kind of wanted to just stay quiet about the news, but knew that since everyone is anticipating for us to announce that were having a baby, we felt like it was time that we told everyone that our first and only baby is in heaven,” the couple wrote on Twitter. “Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven! To the ones who have gone through this, I know your pain. It’s real and terrible.”

Months after Lauren and Josiah revealed this personal tragedy, they had good news: “We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!” the couple wrote on Instagram on May 20. “It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven.” In the photos that accompanied the announcement, the couple held a sign that read, “Rainbow After The Storm.”

Lauren and Joe’s pregnancy happened at the same time that another Duggar couple – Joe and Kendra Duggar – was with child. Both couples revealed the sex of their unborn children on June 25 through the Duggar family’s official Facebook page. Joe and Kendra revealed the sex of their baby with a cake. Their first born, Garrett David, 1, smashed his way to the center to reveal pink frosting, indicating that he’s going to have a baby sister. As for Josiah and Lauren, they went a more artistic route. They shared a collage of photos, with the first one being a black and white snap of themselves holding a “It’s a…” sign. The second photo was in color, with the couple dressed in pink.

“We are so thrilled to announce that we are having………………..a GIRL!!! Baby girl, you are already so loved and a joy to our family!”, the couple wrote on their joint Instagram account. “Your fingers are small but you already have your daddy’s wrapped around them and you will forever have mommy’s heart! God is so kind to give us you”