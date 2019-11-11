John Travolta, 65, Shares A Rare Photo Of His Son Ben, 8, In His Plane’s Cockpit: He’s ‘Taking My Place’

Father-son quality time! John Travolta shared the sweetest pic of his and Kelly Preston’s son, Ben, as he sat in the captain’s seat of a plane ready to set off!

John Travolta, 65, couldn’t be prouder of his eight-year-old son, Ben! The Oscar nominated actor and his son spent some quality time checking out the inner-workings of a plane, while checking out a cockpit on Nov. 9. John took to Instagram to capture the special moment, with his son sporting a captain’s hat, ready to jet-set to the next destination! “My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight,” the Grease actor captioned the sweet snap.

Of course, gushing about his children is nothing new for John, who also shares daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta with his wife of 28 years Kelly Preston. The couple also shared son Jett, who tragically past away at age 16 in 2009 after suffering a fatal seizure. While backstage at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, the Saturday Night Fever actor spoke so highly of his daughter’s acting talent. “Ella is fabulous,” John began when asked if he’d like the then 16-year-old to pursue acting. “Yes, I want her [to pursue acting] because she is so good at it. She is such a good performer.”

While Ella has made only a few appearances in Old Dogs from 2009 as Emily and as Angel Gotti in The Life and Death of John Gotti, her father has a slew of projects still in the works — including a potential fan favorite. In April 2019, the news was announced that the iconic movie in which John starred, Grease, had a prequel in the works! The 1978 original film chronicled the romance of Danny (John) and Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) all set to the groovy tunes of the movie musical. The prequel would show the “Summer Lovin'” had between Sandy and Danny before the school year started!

“Everyone would love to see John and Olivia do a cameo, they wanted it to happen when Grease: Live was around, but so many variables would have to take place between the script, the role, their schedules,” a source close to John shared EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on April 12. “If it gets to the point of actually being made he would be cool with it and would likely support it.” Fans can keep their fingers crossed that the prequel and a potential cameo will still happen, as John keeps up with his family and shares special moments with his fans.