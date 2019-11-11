Jenna Dewan looked absolutely flawless on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards, showing off her growing baby bump in a sexy, strapless red dress.

Glowing in her gown — Jenna Dewan, 38, was positively beaming from ear to ear at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The second-time mom-to-be wore a beautiful, strapless Monique Lhuillier gown that was red from head-to-toe. The dress featured a knot at Jenna’s bust line, and the former World of Dance host paired the gown with silver, chandelier earrings and a simple, stunning necklace. While Jenna’s look was unquestionably dazzling, it was her baby bump that really caught everyone’s attention. Jenna cradled her belly so tenderly and was just radiant throughout the entire night.

It’s really no surprised that Jenna looked so joyous at the People’s Choice Awards, as her life is gearing up for an exciting new chapter and she is so in love with her new man! On Oct. 30, Jenna simply gushed about her partner of over a year, Tony winner Steve Kazee, 44, sending him a loving birthday message on Instagram. “The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry),” she captioned the message. The “last shot” in question was a snap of Steve flexing his muscles while giving the camera a sly, smoldering look.

Of course, there’s no way Steve could hate on such an endearing post, as the happy couple has so much to look forward to in the coming months. In September, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together! “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” they shared with People. Jenna, who was previously married to actor Channing Tatum for roughly nine years, already is the mom to a sweet six-year-old daughter, Everly, with the Step Up star.

Everly was actually featured in one of the first snaps of Jenna’s baby bump! On Sept. 24, Jenna took to Instagram to share the sweet pic of her and Everly cuddling up together in what appeared to be her daughter’s adorable tent. Passed out on a slew of stuffed animals, Jenna’s baby bump could just be glimpsed, as she snuggled up with her daughter. The People’s Choice Awards, however, showed off Jenna’s bump so proudly for all the world to see. Fans can’t wait to see more pics of the beautiful, expectant mom as Jenna’s pregnancy continues!