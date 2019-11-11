Hannah Brown Hugs Ex Colton Underwood After Beating Him At PCAs — Watch Sweet Video

There were no hard feelings between Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood when she beat him out at the PCAs, and they proved that by sharing a sweet hug after her win. ‘Bachelor/ette’ fans — you have to see this!

Hannah Brown competing in the same category as two of her ex-boyfriends at the People’s Choice Awards could have been awkward, but Colton Underwood swooped in to save the day. The former Bachelor, who once had Hannah’s love, immediately stood up and gave the shocked reality star a quick hug and a smile when she beat him out for Competition Contestant of 2019! Hannah, 25, was, of course, The Bachelorette for season 15, and was just eliminated on Dancing With The Stars. Her win was well-deserved, and while Hannah couldn’t compute, it’s clear that Colton, 27, knew it.

The former Miss Alabama USA looked gorgeous at the PCAs in a burgundy, skintight dress that featured major cutouts. on the abdomen and chest. When she rose to accept her award, you could see that the fishtail gown flaunted her six-pack, too. “Well, this is weird. This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s okay to be vulnerable and put your heart out there,” said Hannah, before thanking “everyone who supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year.” Hannah added, “Thank you for allowing me to just be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light. This is awesome,” while flashing a huge smile.

In the hilarious video below, the cameraman (a true hero), immediately panned to the audience and zoomed in on Tyler Cameron, who was looking on in approval. It’s no secret that the 26-year-old model, who competed on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, is still totally attracted to her. He also predicted her win the night before the PCAs, tweeting, “Bama couldn’t get it done today. Hopefully Hannah does tomorrow. The state needs it!”

Not only did Hannah beat out her Bachelor(ette) exes, she dominated in a category full of reality show heavy hitters. She was up against: Buddy Valastro of Buddy Vs. Duff, America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee, The Masked Singer winner T-Pain, Tyler Oakley from The Amazing Race, and RuPaul’s Drag Race fave Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.