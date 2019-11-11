Gwen Stefani Responds to Blake Shelton Engagement Rumors After Sporting Diamond Ring At PCAs

Gwen Stefani got a lot of attention when she attended the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, and she later addressed rumors that it was from her beau Blake Shelton.

Is Gwen Stefani engaged to longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton? That was one of the main questions on everyone’s minds when she flaunted a HUGE diamond ring at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The 50-year-old singer, who wore a stunning Vera Wang dress and black gloves to the event, opened up about her choice of jewelry after she accepted her amazing 2019 Fashion Icon award at the ceremony. Although she’s been dating her hunky country crooner man for four years, she admitted the ring was just a fashionable accessory.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” Gwen told E! News while talking about her wardrobe for the night. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?” The Voice coach went on to admit that when and if she does get engaged and/or married, she will be sure to let her fans know about it. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she said.

Although Gwen put the engagement rumors about her and 43-year-old Blake to rest, it’s not too surprising that anyone would think they’d happily be on their way to getting hitched considering how close the lovebirds have been since they started dating in 2015. The adorable couple held hands while looking so smitten with each other at the People’s Choice Awards and when Gwen accepted her impressive award, she made sure to give her love a shout out. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” she gushed while also thanking her fans and other loved ones for their support.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if things get more serious between Gwen and Blake in the future!