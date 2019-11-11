Andre wants to make changes at Empire but he doesn’t want to ‘challenge’ Lucious. He talks about his worries with Teri in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new ‘Empire.’

When Andre has a song on full blast in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 12 episode of Empire, Teri comes in to ask what in the heck is going on. “I just have to figure out a way to fix it, Teri. I’m sorry,” Andre says to her. Teri tells Andre, “You have lived and breathed music your entire life. You’ve got a good ear, you’ve got great instincts. Trust them.”

But Andre is overwhelmed with worry about how his changes will go over with his father. “Teri, it’s not that simple,” he continues. “If I make waves now it’s going to look like I’m challenging Pop. That’s not what this is about.” All Andre wants to do is make Empire better. “It’s about changing things. Something has to change,” Andre says.

Teri encourages him to make those changes. After calming down and listening to Teri, he takes her advice. “I love you,” he says to her. She tells Andre that she loves him and they share a sweet kiss. Before she leaves, she makes to tell him one more time to stop playing Tiana’s song. Turns out, it’s Treasure’s song!

The synopsis for the Nov. 12 episode of Empire reads: “Candace and Carol take Cookie on a girls’ trip to Miami to have some fun and take her mind off Lucious. After an unsettling visit with Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams), Lucious is left to deal with some inward self-reflection. Meanwhile, Andre makes a bold decision regarding Treasure’s upcoming album, and Giselle goes behind Becky’s back to find Tiana a new audience.” The final season of Empire airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.