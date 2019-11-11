Drake Booed Off Stage At Camp Flog Gnaw After Surprise Appearance — Watch Video

Drake faced a seriously awkward situation when he was booed off stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Nov. 10. Fans came to his defense after the video went viral.

Drake, 33, made a surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 10 and it didn’t end well. Drake showed up and started to perform but he got booed off the stage. “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going tonight, I will keep going,” he told the audience. Unfortunately, some audience members started screaming “Noooo” and “Boooo.” Before he left the stage, he told the audience, “It’s been love. I love you. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” Drake handled the situation like the pro he is.

Apparently, fans were expecting Frank Ocean to perform at the festival. One fan tweeted, “I witnessed a crowd boo drake off stage and chant ‘we want frank.'” Many fans came to Drake’s defense once word got out that he was booed off the stage. “Looking over my vids and tyler was so happy. Drake didn’t deserve to go out the way he did,” another fan tweeted.

Drake shouldn’t sweat the booing too much. The rapper is nominated for 3 American Music Awards this year: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on Nov. 24.

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

Looking over my vids and tyler was so happy. Drake didn’t deserve to go out the way he did. pic.twitter.com/KdRuipl4er — Juicy Jay (@Jayzuesss) November 11, 2019

Drake recently celebrated his 33rd birthday on Oct. 24. Romance rumors have been swirling about Drake and Kylie Jenner, 22, after they reportedly “connected” at his birthday party on Oct. 24. Kylie was seen at Drake’s Halloween party a few days later. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Drake and Kylie are just friends — for now. “As much as people would like for Drake & Kylie to be a thing, it just isn’t happening,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Drake is a flirt and he has a good time with Kylie when they are around each other but he isn’t going to be starting anything with Kylie romantically, all they are is just friends.”