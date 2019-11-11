‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Laughs Off NeNe Leakes Comments That She’s A Backstabber

Cynthia Bailey didn’t seem at all bothered by her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-star NeNe Leakes calling her out for not being a ‘really sweet angel’ when she saw a clip of the shocking moment on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Nov. 10.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is well aware that her co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, isn’t too fond of her personality, but she’s not letting it get to her too much. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 10 and after the host showed her a never-before-seen clip of NeNe basically calling her a backstabber, she couldn’t help but laugh. In the clip, which was filmed for their Bravo series, NeNe can be seen discussing her feelings about Cynthia on camera.

“Cynthia has done seven interviews. Cynthia wants people to think that she’s this really nice sweet angel and then next time you turn around, you take a gun out and shoot a b*tch when she ain’t looking,” the outspoken housewife said, which garnered a laughing response from Cynthia. “Oh God,” the taken aback beauty said between chuckles.

“That made you laugh. You hadn’t seen that yet,” Andy said to Cynthia before she confirmed that she hadn’t. “Look, you guys just have to watch the season,” she explained. “All I can tell you is that you know, I still, despite everything that I’ve been through with NeNe, I still have love for her and I hope that we can get to at least a respectful place.”

NeNe’s scene in which she comments about Cynthia is just one of the many memorable moments that the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premiered on Nov. 3, seems to have in store. In the most recent episode, Porsha Williams, 38, learned her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis McKinley slept with another woman while she was pregnant with their daughter, PJ, after he confessed in a therapy session. It led to some pretty intense emotions and a dramatic scene in which Porsha could be seen running out of the session in tears.