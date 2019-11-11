‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Reveals She’s Sexually Fluid & Finds Women ‘Attractive’

Cynthia Bailey’s 20-year-old daughter, Noelle Robinson has come out as sexually fluid. Her admission came on the November 10 episode of ‘RHOA’, during an emotional conversation with her mother, where she said she isn’t one to be ‘put in a box’ with a ‘label’ on her.

Noelle Robinson got candid with her mother, Cynthia Bailey about her sexuality during The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Sunday’s episode, she came out as sexually fluid, meaning, an individual’s sexual orientations is open and changing and is not gender biased.

“People try to box everyone in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that,” Noelle told Cynthia during an emotional conversation. “I just like who I like, and that’s just what it is. There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

Noelle then explained that she began exploring her sexuality during her freshman year at Howard University. “It really just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

As for Cynthia’s reaction? — The supermodel was taken by surprise, not because of her daughter’s openness to dating both genders, but because she didn’t realize her daughter was dating at all.

“Since Noelle has been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid. I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid … flowing,” Cynthia said during her confessional.

Ultimately, the RHOA star supports her daughter. “We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us,” she said. “We’re just trying to get used to it.”

Cynthia continued: “I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey said. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

She added in the confessional, “It makes me excited that Noelle has a safe space to share. Love is love.”

After Noelle’s admission, Cynthia went into full-on mom mode, asking a slew of questions about who her daughter may be dating. “Who do you like now? Who are you kicking it with now? Is it a male or a female and when am I going to meet them?”, she eagerly asked.

But, Noelle didn’t have a lot to report back. Instead, she’s just enjoying herself. “I don’t have anyone I’m officially dating at this point,” Noelle admitted. “I just got back from college. I’m just trying to get settled in.”

Bailey and Noelle’s conversation came just a few days before the two headed to New York City to celebrate World Pride at the NYC Pride Parade and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which started the gay rights movement.

The news also came as the family, including Noelle’s father, actor Leon Robinson, celebrated Noelle’s 20th birthday at Nobu Malibu on Sunday night. Her actual birthday was on Saturday, November 9.

“Wow!!!! Where did the time go?” Cynthia wrote in her birthday tribute to Noelle on Instagram. She then revealed the advice she’d give her 20-year-old self today.

“Live every day of your life as if it is your last day. You only get one,” Cynthia began. “Fearlessly follow your dreams & your heart. Look at your mistakes as lessons & learn from them. Never comprise your peace & happiness for anyone. Work hard & walk toward your divine purpose daily. Be a good human, and help others. Pray & give God all the glory. Be humble & appreciate life’s blessings. Love yourself always!” The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.