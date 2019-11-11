Caitlyn Jenner Joins U.K. Reality TV Show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’

It’s official — Caitlyn Jenner will be planted in the middle of the Australian jungle, along with other famous faces, for three weeks to film ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, won’t be in Malibu anymore — well, for three weeks she won’t be. After exploding onto the reality television scene with her family’s longtime series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Olympian has ventured out by joining the Series 19 cast of the U.K. survival show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV’s release of the cast on Nov. 11. The new season premieres on Nov. 17, and fans will follow along as Caitlyn adjusts to life in an Australian jungle camp with her fellow competitors Nadine Coyle, Myles Stephenson, Adele Roberts, Andrew Maxwell, Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp, James Haskell ,Kate Garraway, and Ian Wright.

If you’re not up to speed with U.K. television, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is essentially the wilderness version of Dancing With The Stars. Fans vote for which stars should remain on the show and instead of dancing, contestants complete challenges like the dreadful Bushtucker trials (these often live insects) to win meals. There’s also the Dingo Dollar Challenges, which call for tasks to be completed in the jungle, and the mega aqua-slide feat for Celebrity Cyclone! Two contestants will be crowned the Jungle King or Queen by the end.

This year, the set also features the addition of what looks like a ghost town, as seen in aerial photos that DailyMail released on Nov. 6! After stepping out of the show in 2018, Ant McPartlin is also returning to co-host the show alongside Dec Donnelly. The Series 19 stars will be following in the footsteps of the 2018 contestants, who were Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack, John Barrowman, Fleur East, James Mcvey, Nick Knowles, Anne Hegerty, Rita Simons, Sair Khan, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Noel Edmonds.

This marks a new era of television for Caitlyn, and it couldn’t have come at a better time! She just rang in her 70th birthday on Oct. 28, which her former stepdaughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, in addition to her children Kylie, Kendall and Brandon Jenner, all celebrated with a dinner at Nobu Malibu on Oct. 29. “It wasn’t a big party — there were only about ten of them altogether in Nobu’s private fireplace den — but they stayed a long time and seemed to be having a great time together,” a source at the restaurant EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There was a lot of laughing. They were goofing around wearing these unicorn horn party hats and posing for pictures. They ordered lots of food and ate family style.”