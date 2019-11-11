‘Below Deck’: Abbi Sobs & Threatens To Quit — ‘This Is Not The Right Job For Me’

The drama on the high seas of ‘Below Deck‘ isn’t for everyone as crew member Abbi Murphy threatens to quit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode.

Bravo’s Below Deck may be all about luxurious yachts, fine dining, and taking in the sights of the world, but it wouldn’t be complete without the behind the scenes drama the crew gets into! In an EXCLUSIVE first look at the Nov. 11 episode, crew member Abbi Murphy reveals through tears that her days on the charter may be numbered. “I just want to leave,” Abbi tells fellow crew member, second stew Simone Mashile. “I think I just need to quit.”

Later, one of Abbi’s attractive crew members, lead deckhand Brian de Saint Per, arrive at her bunk to ask if she’s OK. “This is not the right job for me,” Abbi says as she plays with her hair and make-up runs down her face. “The f**king perfectionism and the level of professionalism that’s necessary. It’s so uncomfortable. I’m used to knowing what I’m doing, but here, I feel like everybody on the boat is like, what’s wrong with her?”

This season the crew is sailing through Railay Beach, Karabi. Unfortunately for Abbi, it’s only day two when she starts having this change of heart. “I’m going to bring the team down with my negativity,” Abbi continues as her fellow crew members console her and assure her that is not the case. “I try to be really happy all of the time.”

Fans will have to tune in to Below Deck to see if Abbi stays or goes. The reality show also stars Captain Lee, chief stewardess Kate Chastain, bosun Ashton Pienaar, chef Kevin Dobson, third stew Courtney Skippon, and deckhand Tanner Sterback. Below Deck season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!