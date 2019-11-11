Bella Hadid Unzips Her Jacket & Reveals She’s Wearing Nothing Underneath In Sexy New Pic

Bella Hadid had one sexy photo shoot for Pop magazine, as she’s sharing BTS throwback pics wearing a leather jacket that when unzipped down the side showed she was in the buff underneath.

Bella Hadid has never been afraid to go topless for the sake of fashion shoots, and almost went there again when she posed for a spread in Pop magazine‘s fall/winter edition. The 23-year-old model shared two behind the scene looks with Instagram throwback pics on Nov. 11 and she’s looking all sorts of rocker chic and sexy…as well as flaunting tons of side boob. Bella’s wearing a Bottega Veneta long-sleeved leather jacket that has a zipper that begins on her right shoulder and goes across her chest to unzip down the left side of her bare body in the sexy shots you can see here.

Bella wowed as she wasn’t wearing anything underneath the garment. showing plenty of side boob and her trim naked torso, but not exposing her nipples as to get away with eeking past Instagram’s no nudity policy. She had on a pair of black small bike pants on the bottom for a cover shoot that was called “Hellz Bellz” where she was labelled a “Bottega B*tch” on the cover of Pop.

The supermodel wore a short black wig pixie with a styled shag to cover up her long locks. While she rocked a red lip, the rest of her makeup was fairly neutral to give her a fresh-faced appearance with her glowing skin in the photo spread by Hugo Comte. Pal Emily Ratajkowski, 28, was quick in the comments, writing “Forever fav,” while Love magazine Creative Director Katie Grand called the pics “Sassy.” That’s an understatement! Hugo had initially shared one of the pics from the shoot via his Instagram on Aug. 9 with simply the caption “BELLA” but it looks like she wanted to remind fans what a sexy collab the two had for the cover of Pop.