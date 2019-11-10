Sarah Hyland Rocks A Double,Thigh-High Slit Dress At The 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Here comes the soon-to-be bride! Fresh off her engagement party fun, Sarah Hyland arrived at the PCA’s in, what else, epic style!

Sarah Hyland, 28, is a red carpet staple in Tinsel Town, and always brings 100% to her look. Her outfit for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10th was no exception. On hand as one of the presenters for the big show, Sarah walked the red carpet wearing an ultra glam, burnt orange gown that not only is fall-tastic, but demanded attention. Sarah got to show off her toned legs in the double, thigh-high slit Fausto Puglisi dress, complete with gold embellishments on the strap, bodice, and near the slits. Are those palm trees we see? Yes, and not only that, she matched her lipstick to her dress, pulling off a very vibrant, autumn-esque orange lip color. Very cool! Well done, Brad Goreski!

Sarah always looks incredible, whether she’s smiling for the cameras, or she’s celebrating her engagement to loving fiance, Wells Adams, 35. On Saturday, Oct. 26, Sarah looked absolutely gorgeous as she celebrated her engagement in a strapless white gown by designer by Christian Siriano for the occasion. Even though they got engaged on a beach in July 2019, it took until recently to celebrate the rock that she’s got on her ring finger with friends like her Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and stylist Brad Goreski.

But for the PCA’s, Sarah is the company of many, many, MANY big names giving away awards to the likes of nominees Lizzo, Robert Downey Jr., and Millie Bobby Brown. Stars like Lucy Hale, Brittany Snow, Joey King, Jenna Dewan, David Spade, and Sean Hayes are all expected to hit the stage to bestow the honors voted on by the people.

But here’s to you, Sarah, for always looking so glamorous! Can’t wait to have you set a date so we can mentally prepare to see you as a bride! Meanwhile, did we catch Wells kissing Tyler Cameron on the E! red carpet live stream? Oh boy!