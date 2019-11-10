‘RHOBH’ Newbie Garcelle Beauvais Dazzles In Sparkly Skintight Bodysuit

Garcelle Beauvais took to her Instagram page on Nov. 10 to share an eye-catching video clip of her modeling flawless eye makeup and a black jumpsuit with sparkly sequins all over it.

Garcelle Beauvais, 52, showed off her confidence and beauty in her latest Instagram post, proving she’s ready to take on the world of reality TV in a big way. The new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, who will be joining the popular Bravo show in its upcoming 10th season, posted a video clip that caught the attention of many fans on Nov. 10 due to her incredible outfit. In the clip, the eye-catching star can be seen posing in a tight long-sleeved black bodysuit that had silver sequins all over it and it hugged her curves in all the right ways! She let her long straight hair down with the look and also flaunted flattering makeup that included a lavender-colored eyeshadow. “#aboutlastnight Loved my sparkly jumpsuit @jovanifashions #glam @jjulesbeauty,” her caption for the post read.

It didn’t take long for Garcelle’s many followers to comment on the epic video once she posted it to her page and they were full of positive words. “Shine baby shine!” one comment read while others left heart-eyed emojis. “You are a beautiful lady inside and out,” another read. Garcelle’s RHOBH co-stars also left some nice words about the video. “So pretty !! 💥💥💥,” Kyle Richards wrote while Lisa Rinna left sparkle emojis.

The news of Garcelle being added to the cast of RHOBH first made waves in Aug. and now that the filming for the season is well underway, all eyes are on the talented actress. Since one of the show’s most famous cast members, Lisa Vanderpump, quit at the end of the ninth season, there’s a lot of pressure on Garcelle and other new and returning cast members to help keep the episodes entertaining, but it doesn’t seem to be a problem for the newcomer.

“I’m enjoying it. I’m sort of feeling it out,” Garcelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills. “You know what I mean? It’s new. I’ve never done reality before. I’ve always been an actor and you get scripts and you know what to do. So this has been really interesting. But so far so good. I can’t complain.”

We’re looking forward to seeing Garcelle make her entrance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next year when it premieres. In the meantime, we’ll continue to enjoy her amazing social media posts!