Denise Richards Cuddles Up To Husband Aaron Phypers In Gorgeous Selfie At Pal’s Wedding

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers look totally in love in this beautiful pic of them that you must check out!

Denise Richards, 48, had a big smile on her face while cozying up next to her hunky husband Aaron Phypers, 46, at a friend’s wedding on Nov. 9. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram the same day from their time at the big event where she appeared to wear a sexy little black dress while he dressed a bit more casual in a grey top underneath a black jacket. They posed in front of a decorative table with a chandelier acting as a beautiful backdrop to the already stunning snap. “Wedding Vibes,” she captioned the photo. “Celebrating a new marriage with dear friends Ginny & Tom.”

Fans and friends, including comedian Heather McDonald, 49, and Denise’s Bold and the Beautiful costar Jacqueline Macinnes Wood, 32, took note on how in love the two of them looked. “You and your hubby are so damn cute,” a fan wrote in the comments section while another pointed out that she appeared so “happy” to be with him.

Seeing double? Other followers saw a striking resemblance between Aaron and Denise’s B&B castmate Thorsten Kaye, 53, who plays Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. The Emmy-nominated actor has long been considered one of Daytime TV’s hunkiest men… so he’s not exactly a bad person to be compared to in the looks department!

Things have been hot and heavy for Denise and Aaron over the past year, both on and off RHOBH. They were recently seen putting on a ton of PDA during a romantic date in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15 where the married couple enjoyed a sweet smooch before heading inside the restaurant. Aww!

RHOBH fans will be seeing a lot more of her as she’ll be part of the show’s upcoming 10th season after making quite a splash earlier this year. Perhaps viewers will also get to see her and Aaron’s love for one another develop as well? Stay tuned!