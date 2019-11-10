Pink Suits Up In Black Blazer & Sheer Pink Shirt Before Accepting People’s Champion Award

C’mon, c’mon, c’mon and raise your glass for Pink on her big night at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

So many stars do good, but very few do as much good as the one and only, Pink. The philanthropic and outspoken superstar was honored at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 with perhaps their highest honor: The People’s Champion Award. Recognized for her incredible work with groups like Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks, HRC, and countless more, it is a well deserved honor for a woman who gives so much back to the community at large.

And did we mention — she looks good while doing it! Pink walked the red carpet before the big show, hand in hand with her children Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2, down the red carpet, with her doting husband Carey Hart walking lovingly by her side. The rocker brought her signature style to the big event, suiting up in a classic, black blazer, but bringing flare with sheer, high neck, blush pink blouse that revealed her bra underneath. Hey, just because she’s a mom, doesn’t mean she’s lost her rocker edge! This is a power suit, for sure.

Ahead of the show and accepting her award, she toped to talk to Jason Kennedy on the red carpet with her family. She admitted that now that her latest tour has wrapped, she’s making time to be ‘family people’ with her hubby, which confesses was just as ‘hectic’ as being on the road. As for her the activistm she’s being honored for, she insisted that she was the right woman for the job. “I have a big mouth and the thick skin to fight battles,” she said. We couldn’t agree more.

Pink has enjoyed a cavalcade of well-deserved recognition lately. Days before the honor at the PCAs, Pink received Billboard’s top honor for touring, becoming the first female solo artist to accept the Legend of Live award. This is after she won the Outstanding Contribution to Music at the Brit Awards earlier in 2019, and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clearly, it’s good to be Pink in 2019.